Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.01.2026 16:20:00
Mobileye's New AI Architecture Could Solve a Problem Crushing Robotaxi Economics
Robotaxis may very well be the future of transportation, but there's one critical problem that must be solved first. Goldman Sachs estimates that the current generation of robotaxis in service today requires one remote operator for every three cars. Remote operators are required to rescue robotaxis from situations the onboard AI can't handle. A December incident in San Francisco, where Waymo robotaxis snarled traffic after a power outage disabled traffic signals, is a reminder that robotaxis still have a long way to go.Image source: Getty Images.Goldman Sachs sees reducing the costs associated with remote operators as a necessary requirement for the robotaxi business to flourish. It predicts that by 2030, a single operator should be able to handle 10 robotaxis simultaneously, rising to 35 by 2040. Reaching those levels will require some technological innovation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
