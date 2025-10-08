mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
|
08.10.2025 17:45:15
mobilezone sells German business to freenet and focuses on the Swiss domestic marke
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Disposal/Mergers & Acquisitions
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, October 8, 2025
mobilezone holding ltd (“mobilezone”) has reached an agreement with freenet DLS GmbH, a subsidiary of freenet AG (“freenet”), regarding the sale of its German operations (“mobilezone Deutschland”). Going forward, mobilezone will focus on the Swiss domestic market. With freenet, mobilezone found a strong new owner who will develop the German business further together with the approximately 300 employees. mobilezone intends to use the funds released by the sale for inorganic growth in Switzerland as well as for debt reduction. mobilezone will continue to pay a stable, attractive dividend and will consider a potential share buyback program following completion of the transaction.
The sales agreement between mobilezone and freenet covers all German business activities: the online sales platforms Sparhandy, Deinhandy, and Handystar, the B2B business (“mobilezone Handel”), as well as the MVNO business with the brand HIGH and the re-seller brand simyo.
In 2024, mobilezone Deutschland generated revenue of EUR 779 million and EBITDA of EUR 30.3 million. Since entering the German market in 2015 (through the acquisition of einsAmobile), mobilezone has invested a total of EUR 183 million (net cash) in the execution of its acquisition strategy in Germany and has achieved a cumulative EBIT of around EUR 250 million over these ten years. With expected sales proceeds of around EUR 230 million, this results in a return of 162% over the investment period.
Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ltd, states: “With freenet, we have found a new owner for our business activities in Germany who is well-positioned to further develop the business. By focusing on the Swiss activities, mobilezone will seize market opportunities and further strengthen its market position in Switzerland.”
Focus on domestic market
The EBITDA and cash flow reduction due to the sale of the German business are to be fully compensated over the next three years through organic and inorganic growth, while the attractive dividend policy will be maintained. In 2028, mobilezone expects EBITDA of around CHF 70 million and plans to continue paying a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share until then.
Use of sale proceeds
Gratitude to employees
Transaction approval from the Bundeskartellamt is still pending. Completion of the sale (closing) is expected by the end of 2025.
After completion of the transaction, Feyzi Demirel, today Chief Sales & Operations Officer of mobilezone Deutschland (link), will take over as CEO of mobilezone Deutschland from Wilke Stroman. Wilke Stroman will continue to serve as an advisor to the freenet Group. Wilke Stroman, CEO Germany: “With Feyzi Demirel, we are able to optimally arrange my succession from the current management team. At the same time, I am pleased to remain connected to the business in my new advisory role.”
A video conference for investors, analysts, and media representatives will be held tomorrow, October 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (CET). The online conference will be conducted in German and participation is possible via this link.
Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated operating income of CHF 52.7 million in the reporting year 2024. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.
The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2210210
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2210210 08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
|
17:45
|mobilezone verkauft deutsches Geschäft an freenet und konzentriert sich auf den Schweizer Heimmarkt (EQS Group)
|
17:45
|mobilezone sells German business to freenet and focuses on the Swiss domestic marke (EQS Group)
|
06.10.25
|SPI-Papier mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in mobilezone von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.25
|SPI-Wert mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in mobilezone von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.25
|SPI-Papier mobilezone-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in mobilezone von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.25
|Gewinne in Zürich: SPI nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.25
|SPI aktuell: SPI im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.25
|SPI-Wert mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein mobilezone-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu mobilezone agmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|mobilezone ag
|11,74
|-1,34%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX mit Rekorschluss -- Mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch seitwärts. Unter DAX-Anlegern wurde die Stimmung im Verlauf optimistischer. Die Wall Street bewegt sich aufwärts. In Fernost dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.