mobilezone sells German business to freenet and focuses on the Swiss domestic marke

mobilezone holding ltd (“mobilezone”) has reached an agreement with freenet DLS GmbH, a subsidiary of freenet AG (“freenet”), regarding the sale of its German operations (“mobilezone Deutschland”). Going forward, mobilezone will focus on the Swiss domestic market. With freenet, mobilezone found a strong new owner who will develop the German business further together with the approximately 300 employees. mobilezone intends to use the funds released by the sale for inorganic growth in Switzerland as well as for debt reduction. mobilezone will continue to pay a stable, attractive dividend and will consider a potential share buyback program following completion of the transaction.

The sales agreement between mobilezone and freenet covers all German business activities: the online sales platforms Sparhandy, Deinhandy, and Handystar, the B2B business (“mobilezone Handel”), as well as the MVNO business with the brand HIGH and the re-seller brand simyo.

In 2024, mobilezone Deutschland generated revenue of EUR 779 million and EBITDA of EUR 30.3 million. Since entering the German market in 2015 (through the acquisition of einsAmobile), mobilezone has invested a total of EUR 183 million (net cash) in the execution of its acquisition strategy in Germany and has achieved a cumulative EBIT of around EUR 250 million over these ten years. With expected sales proceeds of around EUR 230 million, this results in a return of 162% over the investment period.

Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ltd, states: “With freenet, we have found a new owner for our business activities in Germany who is well-positioned to further develop the business. By focusing on the Swiss activities, mobilezone will seize market opportunities and further strengthen its market position in Switzerland.”

Focus on domestic market

With the sale of its German business, mobilezone will henceforth concentrate on the Swiss domestic market. In 2024, mobilezone achieved revenue of CHF 276 million and EBITDA of CHF 37.6 million in Switzerland. The POS business (125 locations in Switzerland), with the strong and well-known “mobilezone” brand among Swiss consumers, forms the foundation for leveraging further growth potential. A key strategic focus remains the expansion of recurring revenues from B2B (“Device as a Service” and fleet management) and the MVNO business, as well as the further development of the sustainability-oriented ‘Second Life business’ (repairs and refurbished devices – under the “jusit” brand). mobilezone is convinced that it will further expand its market position in these business areas and increase profitability in the coming years.

The EBITDA and cash flow reduction due to the sale of the German business are to be fully compensated over the next three years through organic and inorganic growth, while the attractive dividend policy will be maintained. In 2028, mobilezone expects EBITDA of around CHF 70 million and plans to continue paying a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share until then.

Use of sale proceeds

The proceeds from the sale of around EUR 230 million will be used for inorganic growth in Switzerland and for debt reduction. A potential share buyback program will be considered after completion of the transaction. The sale will significantly strengthen mobilezone’s margin profile at all levels and positively impact its growth profile. Furthermore, the inflow of funds will lead to a net cash position (vs. net debt as of June 30, 2025: CHF 100 million).

Gratitude to employees

Olaf Swantee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ltd, comments: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I would like to thank all German employees for their relentless effort over the past years. They have developed mobilezone Deutschland to a significant telecommunications specialist in the German market, and can be proud of this achievement. We wish them and the new owner great success for the future.”

Transaction approval from the Bundeskartellamt is still pending. Completion of the sale (closing) is expected by the end of 2025.

After completion of the transaction, Feyzi Demirel, today Chief Sales & Operations Officer of mobilezone Deutschland (link), will take over as CEO of mobilezone Deutschland from Wilke Stroman. Wilke Stroman will continue to serve as an advisor to the freenet Group. Wilke Stroman, CEO Germany: “With Feyzi Demirel, we are able to optimally arrange my succession from the current management team. At the same time, I am pleased to remain connected to the business in my new advisory role.”

A video conference for investors, analysts, and media representatives will be held tomorrow, October 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (CET). The online conference will be conducted in German and participation is possible via this link.



About freenet

freenet AG, headquartered in Büdelsdorf (Schleswig-Holstein) with around 3,200 employees, positions itself as a digital lifestyle provider. The digital lifestyle encompasses, in particular, telecommunications, internet, energy, TV, as well as all services, applications, and devices that are connected to or controlled by a mobile device. With a business model consistently focused on the customer and their needs, freenet is one of the leading market players in Germany with around 10.1 million subscribers. Sales channels include over 500 freenet shops, numerous electronics stores, online channels, and specialist retail partners. The shares of freenet AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5.