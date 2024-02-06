Modernize Claims Communication for Policyholders with Hi Marley’s New Guidewire Cloud App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Hi Marley announced that Hi Marley’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to users of ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud in the Guidewire Marketplace. This accelerator adds to Hi Marley’s robust Guidewire Marketplace offering, which includes additional apps for ClaimCenter and InsuranceNow.

Built for the P&C insurance industry, Hi Marley’s Conversational Insurance Cloud platform enables insurers to connect and collaborate with their policyholders via text, mitigating communication inefficiencies. The platform also facilitates collaboration internally through features like specific roles and group assignments, in-app notes, mentions and replies, and multi-user conversations. The Insurance Cloud and Guidewire accelerator are enriched with features that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to ease communication and enhance automation for insurers. Using AI, Hi Marley can translate messages into 19 languages to remove communication barriers with policyholders. Hi Marley’s Coaching capabilities allow adjusters to benefit from AI-enabled personalized alerts designed to help proactively engage with policyholders, de-escalating potential issues.

The Hi Marley Guidewire Accelerator for Texting also enables insurers to:

Open, close, and access Hi Marley conversations directly within ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud;

Initiate and participate in text conversations with policyholders to collect details about claims;

Leverage text templates and scheduled messages to optimize workflows;

Promptly receive notifications of new policyholder activity; and

Automate claim assignment/reassignment communication.

Hi Marley ensures its technology is compliant and secure, including SOC2 compliance. Its Guidewire app captures SMS opt-in/opt-out status for TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) compliance and allows users to control case privacy and customize user visibility to protect sensitive information. Conversation transcripts and media files can also be saved as part of the claim file for increased transparency.

"Our technology streamlines processes and helps insurance professionals to be more productive through simple, hassle-free communication,” said Jackie Booth, Senior VP of Product, Hi Marley. "With Hi Marley’s intelligent conversational platform, ClaimCenter users are enabled with an integrated experience, secure compliance measures, and increased workflow efficiencies.”

"Congratulations to Hi Marley on the release of its new ClaimCenter app for Guidewire Cloud customers,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Hi Marley’s technology enables claims professionals to communicate with policyholders via texting - a convenient, preferred communication method for numerous customers. Replaced with texting, insurers can experience a reduction in call volume and ‘phone tag’ traditionally associated with claims, improving cycle times and customer satisfaction, along with an improved experience for team representatives.”

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley’s industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it’s fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction – empowering innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

