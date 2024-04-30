|
30.04.2024 13:19:43
Molson Coors Brewing Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $207.8 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $72.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $202.8 million or $0.95 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.35 billion last year.
Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $207.8 Mln. vs. $72.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)
|59,20
|1,86%