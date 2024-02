Motorcar Parts Of America Posts Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) posted a third quarter net loss of $47.2 million, or $2.40 per share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, a year ago. The company noted that the loss was primarily due to $40.4 million, or $2.06 per share, of non-cash items. Operating income for the third quarter increased 170.1 percent to $9.5 million from $3.5 million in the prior year.

Net sales for the third quarter increased 13.2 percent to $171.9 million from $151.8 million in the prior year.

