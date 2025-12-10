Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
10.12.2025 20:25:00
Move Over Lumentum Holdings, Alphabet Is a Better AI Play
Artificial intelligence (AI) has created huge winners across the tech industry, with some companies posting triple-digit returns over the past year. Among them is the optical and photonic components manufacturer Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE), which has surged 267% year-to-date. There's no doubt the company's growth has been impressive, and it's possible that its stock could continue to be a winner for investors. But I also think there's a case to be made for betting on the global tech leader Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), which already has substantial cash reserves, diversified revenue streams, and is massively profitable.Here's what's going well for Lumentum, but why Alphabet still looks like the better AI stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
