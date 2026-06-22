NAGRAVISION Launches NAGRA® Venturi, Intelligence-Led Streaming Security for the AI EraTitle

New offer unifies NAGRAVISION’s streaming security capabilities into a single intelligence-led model, turning fragmented piracy data into prioritized, decisive action as piracy becomes faster, automated and increasingly AI-driven.



CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — Monday, June 22, 2026 — NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced the launch of NAGRA Venturi, intelligence-led streaming security that helps service providers and rights holders detect threats, combat piracy, and safeguard revenue—faster and with greater precision. NAGRA Venturi brings NAGRAVISION’s streaming security capabilities together under a single intelligence-led model, shifting anti-piracy from fragmented, reactive tools to coordinated, data-driven action.

Piracy has industrialized. Today’s pirate operations are automated and increasingly AI-assisted, scaling illegal services globally within minutes and targeting live sports during the narrow window when content is most valuable. Operators and rights holders are left managing growing volumes of data and alerts, without clarity on which actions will make the biggest difference.

NAGRA Venturi answers that challenge by transforming security data into prioritized, decisive action. It aggregates and analyzes data from across the streaming ecosystem to create a real-time view of piracy activity, identifies the highest-value threats, and coordinates targeted intervention where it will have the greatest business impact. Rather than reacting to every signal, teams can focus on the threats that matter most to their business.

“With AI in the hands of pirates, the market has reached an inflection point,” said Morten Solbakken, EVP & COO at NAGRAVISION. “As piracy becomes faster, more automated, and increasingly intelligent, the industry needs a new approach. NAGRA Venturi is built to fight AI with AI, giving operators and rights holders the ability to move faster and with greater precision, providing the clarity to see the full picture, the focus to target the threats that matter, and the impact to protect revenue and the audience experience.”

Clarity, focus, and impact are the three principles of NAGRA Venturi. Clarity turns fragmented data from multiple sources into a single, real-time view of piracy activity. Focus prioritizes high-value, time-sensitive threats so teams can act decisively during critical moments such as live sporting events. Impact ties every intervention to measurable business outcomes, reducing revenue loss, preserving the audience experience, and coordinating disruption across the ecosystem rather than in isolation.

Through its managed service option, NAGRA Venturi includes NEXUS, the NAGRA Anti-Piracy Center, where analysts coordinate monitoring, intelligence, investigation, and enforcement against a global view of piracy activity. Because NAGRAVISION tracks the wider ecosystem rather than a single network, it can uncover pirate infrastructure and leakedcontent that individual operators may never see, then coordinate disruption across multiple points at once to maximize impact. Individual solutions, including forensic watermarking and multi-DRM, remain available as standalone solutions within the NAGRA Venturi portfolio.

“For more than 30 years, NAGRAVISION has protected the world’s most valuable content,” adds Solbakken. “Built on that heritage—and informed by decades of front-line anti-piracy intelligence—NAGRA Venturi moves content protection from a reactive, tool-based model to a proactive, intelligence-led one designed for today’s piracy landscape. NAGRAVISION is proud to be leading the charge to help its customers demonstrate the impact of their anti-piracy strategy—one that proves its value in commercial terms, not just technical ones.”

To learn more about NAGRA Venturi, visit nagra.vision or contact us.



About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on Linkedin and X.



Media contacts

Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 593 93 25

gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com