NASCAR expands use of ServiceNow in mission to become the most technologically advanced sports entertainment company

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that NASCAR will expand its use of ServiceNow in its mission to become the most technologically advanced sports entertainment company. NASCAR will implement ServiceNow employee workflows and low-code solutions to transform its employee experience and keep employees productive, engaged, and informed regardless of where they are working.

Leveraging ServiceNow Employee Center to convert legacy manual processes for employee service requests from HR, IT, and other departments into simple, digital workflows, the expansion with ServiceNow will even further modernize NASCAR’s employee experience and streamline processes, freeing up employees’ time to serve fans. App Engine, ServiceNow’s low-code solution, will allow non-technical NASCAR employees to create consumer-grade apps that help solve challenges unique to their goals and industry.

"With ServiceNow’s Employee Workflows we’re helping NASCAR unlock employee productivity and potential at scale," said Gretchen Alarcon, ServiceNow senior vice president and general manager, employee workflows. "We're delivering personalized service, support, and communications to NASCAR employees so they can focus on delivering incredible experiences to fans. Together, ServiceNow and NASCAR aim to set a new standard for sports organizations and redefining the employee experience.”

The flexibility and extensibility of the Now Platform allows organizations like NASCAR to quickly implement immediate solutions, as well as plan for future enhancements. NASCAR’s vision includes using ServiceNow to replicate the employee model for physical raceway operations, and creating a more digital, seamless experience for fans when attending NASCAR events.

"ServiceNow has quickly become the center of NASCAR’S digital employee universe,” said Craig Neeb, executive vice president and chief development officer at NASCAR. "We’re equipping our employees with the tools to enable their daily functions and deepening our engagement with them, allowing us to focus on the key priority, our fans and racing. While we are starting with our employee base, we look forward to taking advantage of other ServiceNow innovations to streamline the thousands of behind-the-scenes processes that make up the racing experience.”

NASCAR will be implementing ServiceNow Employee Center and App Engine in the May 2023 timeframe to begin consolidating and streamlining their various processes around race day production to help save time and resources. Additionally, NASCAR plans to launch an enterprise-wide citizen developer program to develop, govern, and deploy applications, empowering their employees to build the tools they need to be successful and productive.

With this announcement, ServiceNow also joins the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform, which connects tech leaders from around the globe in a collaborative and fast-paced environment and serves as an incubator for new ideas, case studies, relationships, and efficiencies.

