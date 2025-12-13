Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

13.12.2025 21:15:00

Netflix Is Reinventing Its Business Again. Could the Stock Be Heading Higher?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) pioneered the media industry when it launched its streaming service in 2007. Suddenly, video and DVD rentals were a thing of the past.Fast forward to today, and Netflix is a leading global streaming service, though there's competition around seemingly every corner. Netflix has now begun to reinvent itself again. However, this time, the streaming giant wants to expand its content empire in a blockbuster acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.But nothing is simple. One of Netflix's archrivals is attempting to beat the streaming giant to the punch with a hostile takeover. Netflix stock has declined since the company initially announced the deal had been agreed to.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
