Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
16.11.2025 12:20:00
New to the Stock Market? You Won't Want to Miss Warren Buffett's Latest Wisdom to Berkshire Hathaway Investors.
Warren Buffett will be stepping down as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) before the end of the year. And on Nov. 10, in a letter to shareholders, Buffett also said he won't be speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meetings from now on.Buffett's witty musings will be missed, but he didn't leave folks completely out to dry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!