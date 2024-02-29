New Wave of Startups Scale Innovation to Solve Global Water Challenges

A new group of startups is tackling the world’s growing water problems with novel technologies and new approaches to address water shortages, emerging contaminants like PFAS and other "forever chemicals,” and the impacts of climate change.

Twelve startups were selected for the 2024 cohort of the Xylem Partnerships Accelerator run by Xylem Innovation Labs. Innovations from the 2024 cohort include advanced pathogen detection, novel leak detection materials, and artificial intelligence that can predict flooding, inspect pipelines, and simplify regulatory compliance reporting. Participants will gather this March for an Accelerator Symposium bringing together Xylem colleagues, customers, and the water innovation ecosystem.

Launched in 2022, the Accelerator was created to expedite the introduction of innovative technologies to address the toughest challenges faced by water utilities, industrial water users, and communities around the world.

Since its inception, the program has supported 35 companies from 13 countries, including EOMAP, a Germany-based software company that uses satellite data to give customers a holistic picture of water quality across entire watersheds. EOMAP’s technology layered with Xylem sensor technology uses past, present, and predicted data to monitor critical water bodies ranging from protected coastal and inland environments to reservoirs. EOMAP is now partnering with Xylem to support customers ranging from oceanic research institutes and environmental protection agencies to national water authorities in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

"Being part of the Xylem Partnerships Accelerator was a transformative experience,” said Dr. Thomas Heege, CEO at EOMAP. "It provided us with invaluable mentorship and opened up countless partnership opportunities. The power of our space-assisted solutions combined with Xylem’s industry leading analytical instrumentation advances how we partner with clients to monitor and improve their approach to understanding aquatic systems.”

The Accelerator addresses pain points of technology adoption in the water industry by collaborating with stakeholders across the innovation journey. Under the program, Xylem works with universities, startups, and technology companies to refine, optimize, and scale solutions through mentorship, interactive workshops, and commercial demonstrations.

"The purpose of the Accelerator is to solve our customers’ water challenges with innovative solutions that Xylem is uniquely positioned to help bring to market,” Sivan Zamir, Vice President, Xylem Innovation Labs, said. "By combining the creativity and agility of emerging tech startups with Xylem’s extensive reach and expertise, the program is creating a dynamic ecosystem where effective, sustainable water solutions can flourish.”

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229209352/en/