12.04.2023 13:30:00
Newmont Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 operations and financial results, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Newmont will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time) the same day, which will be available on the Company’s website.
Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
833.470.1428
Intl Dial-In Number
404.975.48391
Dial-in Access Code
034257
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
866.813.9403
Intl Replay Number
44.204.525.0658
Replay Access Code
356098
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/766392509
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023 on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005292/en/
