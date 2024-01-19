|
19.01.2024 13:30:00
Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Calls
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release its full year and fourth quarter 2023 operations and financial results, along with its 2024 guidance, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Newmont will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) and 4:00 p.m. ET, the same day, which will be available on the Company’s website.
|
10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Details
|
|
Dial-In Number
|
833.470.1428
|
Intl Dial-In Number
|
404.975.48391
|
Dial-in Access Code
|
960159
|
Conference Name
|
Newmont
|
Intl Replay Number
|
929.458.6194
|
Replay Access Code
|
672728
|
|
|
4:00 p.m. ET Conference Call Details
|Dial-In Number
|833.470.1428
|
Intl Dial-In Number
|
404.975.48391
|
Dial-in Access Code
|
431401
|
Conference Name
|
Newmont
|
Replay Number
|
866.813.9403
|
Intl Replay Number
|
929.458.6194
|
Replay Access Code
|
615787
|
1
|
|
For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Call
10:00 a.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/998838961
4:00 p.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548087872
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
