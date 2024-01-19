Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Calls

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release its full year and fourth quarter 2023 operations and financial results, along with its 2024 guidance, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Newmont will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) and 4:00 p.m. ET, the same day, which will be available on the Company’s website.

10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 833.470.1428 Intl Dial-In Number 404.975.48391 Dial-in Access Code 960159 Conference Name Newmont Intl Replay Number 929.458.6194 Replay Access Code 672728 4:00 p.m. ET Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 833.470.1428 Intl Dial-In Number 404.975.48391 Dial-in Access Code 431401 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 866.813.9403 Intl Replay Number 929.458.6194 Replay Access Code 615787

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Call

10:00 a.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/998838961

4:00 p.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548087872

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240119580560/en/