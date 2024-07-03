Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time).

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 833.470.1428 Intl Dial-In Number 404.975.48391 Dial-in Access Code 688614 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 866.813.9403 Intl Replay Number 929.458.6194 Replay Access Code 757808 Webcast Details Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/677311568

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24th, after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

