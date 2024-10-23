|
23.10.2024 23:00:51
Newmont Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $922 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $936 million or $0.81 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 84.7% to $4.605 billion from $2.493 billion last year.
Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $922 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.605 Bln vs. $2.493 Bln last year.
