Newmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to Responsible Mining Practices and Sustainable Operations

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Taxes and Royalties Contributions Report as part of its annual reporting suite, highlighting the Company’s most material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. Newmont has published global sustainability reports on an annual basis since 2003. In May, the company will also publish its third annual Climate Report.

"Newmont recognizes that achieving our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, requires a strong commitment to accountability and transparency," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "In 2022, we continued to lead the gold industry in sustainability, enabled by our ESG practices.”

Highlights of Newmont’s 2022 Sustainability Report:

Contributed $11.1B in direct economic contributions through salaries, taxes, royalties, payments to governments, and community contributions.

Increased female representation in senior leadership to 30.6%, up from 25.6% at the end of 2021

Completed more than one million critical control verifications since 2019 to ensure the safety of our workforce

Received approval and validation of our rebaselined 2030 Scope 3 climate target by the Science Based Targets initiative

Progressed work to achieve conformance to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management across priority facilities

Launched Leadership Insights series, ‘Just Transition,’ in which Newmont leaders share their perspectives on the different facets of transitioning to a low carbon economy

Newmont’s sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

Ranked as top gold miner for the eighth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be ranked as the top mining company on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies;

Earned a rating of "AA” from MSCI, putting Newmont in the top quartile for precious metals and mining;

Listed as 11th overall and the top mining company in 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list;

Included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont’s efforts to advance women in the workplace for the fifth successive year; and

One of the most transparent companies in the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg’s ESG Disclosure Score.

Newmont's 2022 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards, including the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (version 2021-12), and is assured by an independent third party. Additionally, as members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) and the World Gold Council (WGC), Newmont’s sustainability report adheres to the ICMM Performance Expectations and the Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and comprehensive GRI and SASB content indices, is available for download on Newmont’s website.

