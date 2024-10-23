NextEra Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.852 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.219 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.127 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $7.567 billion from $7.172 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.852 Bln. vs. $1.219 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.567 Bln vs. $7.172 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.43