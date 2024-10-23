23.10.2024 13:52:25

NextEra Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.852 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.219 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.127 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $7.567 billion from $7.172 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.852 Bln. vs. $1.219 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.567 Bln vs. $7.172 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.43

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NextEra Energy Incmehr Nachrichten