25.01.2024 13:58:28
NextEra Energy Reaffirms FY24, FY25, FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The company continues to expect adjusted earnings for fiscal 2024 in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share.
On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.40 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking further ahead to fiscal 2025 and 2026, NextEra Energy still expects to grow 6 to 8 percent off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share expectations range, which translates to a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share for 2025 and $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026.
NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at an approximately 10% rate per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.
