NICE Transforms Citizen Experience with New Centralized Gateway to Government Services

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced its Integrated Front Door to Government Services, bridging the gap for citizen access to government resources. The new FedRAMP Integrated Front Door solution addresses a top government initiative, aiming to improve the citizen experience. It leverages generative AI to deliver a voice and digital entry point that determines constituents’ intent, authenticates and then enables constituents to self-serve, or seamlessly transfer to a live agent within the correct agency including all the relevant data and content captured by the CXone platform. This enables government agencies to deliver a frictionless citizen experience.

With NICE’s Integrated Front Door, a constituent can initiate an interaction on their preferred channel with an omnichannel intelligent virtual assistant to address a variety of constituent services. This system allows constituents to resolve multiple needs during a single interaction, and proactively identifies any open issues. Additionally, NICE’s Integrated Front Door transforms knowledge management in government, leveraging Enlighten AI to organize agencies’ knowledge management systems and enable citizens to access information and understand the required next steps with minimal effort.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "There are many government services available to citizens and accessing these services can be a daunting task. With NICE’s new Integrated Front Door, local government can guide the citizen through the processes of determining what services are available and how to gain access. Additionally, state and federal agencies gain the ability to interact with citizens in real time, to fill out forms or sign up for a program or service. Automated self-service re-enrollment in Medicaid is a great example of this in action.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

