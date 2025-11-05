SoftBank Aktie

SoftBank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 03:18:44

Nokia Expands Partnership With SoftBank To Advance 5G And 6G Networks In Japan

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) announced an expanded partnership with SoftBank Corp. to supply advanced 4G and 5G radio access equipment across Western Japan. The agreement includes modernization of existing infrastructure and deployment of 5G standalone coverage using Nokia's AirScale portfolio.

Under the deal, Nokia will implement its energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, featuring Habrok Massive MIMO radios and AirScale baseband units powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These systems will enhance performance, coverage, and capacity while maintaining high energy efficiency. The rollout also includes Nokia's AI-driven MantaRay platform for network management and Self-Organizing Network capabilities.

Executives from both companies highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration, emphasizing its role in building a high-quality, AI-powered 5G network that improves efficiency and user experience.

As founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance, Nokia and SoftBank are also jointly advancing research in AI-RAN and 6G technologies, including field trials and development of a virtualized RAN platform. Both companies are currently conducting 6G tests in Tokyo using Massive MIMO in the 7 GHz frequency band.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh 63,50 -8,63% SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließlcih uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es zur Wochemitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen