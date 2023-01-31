Nordson Corporation and Nordson Corporation Foundation Give Nearly $13 million to Charity in Fiscal Year 2022

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) and the Nordson Corporation Foundation today announced that they have contributed approximately $13 million to charity during the 2022 fiscal year, which ended October 31, 2022.

"From the very beginning, our founders exemplified the importance of investing in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, President and CEO of Nordson. "Nearly 70 years later, this value is alive and well at Nordson. It’s wonderful to lead an organization that embraces giving – whether in time, talent or money. Our Nordson Impact programs bring employees together for a common cause. As Nordson grows through our Ascend Strategy, we will be able to make an even greater impact in our communities.”

Grants from the Nordson Corporation Foundation, the Company’s philanthropic institution, accounted for approximately $8 million of the total amount awarded and were distributed in the areas of education, arts and culture and human welfare. New locations supporting their communities last year were in Easton, PA and Dayton, OH, where the Company recently acquired businesses.

Nordson’s giving is focused on building a STEM pipeline and supporting students who are interested in pursuing educational opportunities in the manufacturing and technology industries. In 2022, Nordson brought this vision to life through the following national early education partnerships:

Camp/Club Invention introduces elementary students to fun and innovative science learning.

Tech Time offers middle school students exciting, interactive technical assemblies tied to a career research competition.

Tech Corp offers middle school students opportunities to dive into the world of computer-based technical careers.

Providing access to secondary education is another crucial initiative for Nordson, delivered through its Nordson BUILDS Scholarship Program, which aims to attract and develop a diverse, highly skilled talent pool for careers in the manufacturing industry. Last year, the program awarded 126 students with scholarships equaling $767,000.

"I am proud of our long history of giving, the relationships we’ve built with our employees and communities and the impact we, as a corporate citizen, have achieved,” said Cecilia Render, Executive Director of the Nordson Corporation Foundation and Community Relations. "As an education funder, we are always looking for innovative ways to reach and encourage students to become the best they can be. Our continued partnerships with organizations whose missions are to uplift Black and Brown students are great examples of our diverse focus to ensure opportunity is equally shared.”

Nordson Corporation provided the additional $4.8M in direct corporate support to various organizations through its Matching Gifts program, which was recently expanded to cover giving internationally, United Way campaign, scholarships and other corporate donations. Volunteerism is a major driver of giving among Nordson’s employees. Throughout 2022, Nordson employees donated thousands of hours of their time to different charities.

For more information about Nordson Corporation Foundation, grant applications or partnering on a volunteer event, visit our Nordson Impact and community outreach page.

About Nordson Corporation Foundation

The Nordson Corporation Foundation is the successor to the Nordson Foundation, which was created in 1952 by Walter G. Nord, founder of Nordson Corporation. In 1988, the original foundation was reorganized to create the Nord Family Foundation and the Nordson Corporation Foundation. Since 1989, the Nordson Corporation Foundation has awarded tens of millions of dollars in grants focusing on education but also including arts and culture, civic affairs, and human welfare. More information on applying for grants is available at here.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

