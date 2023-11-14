Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings on December 13, 2023, after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on:

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM ET Link to listen: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/235871045

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's investor website. The webcast will be archived until Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

