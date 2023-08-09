Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 5 Percent, Marking 60 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 5 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.68 per common share from $0.65. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 22, 2023.

This increase represents Nordson’s 60th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

"Nordson has a long and rich history of profitability and cash flow, supporting 60 consecutive years of paying and increasing annual cash dividends to our shareholders,” said Joseph Kelley, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The strength of Nordson’s differentiated product portfolio and end market and geographic diversification combined with the Ascend strategy generates robust cash flows throughout the cycle. This enables profitable organic and inorganic growth investments while consistently returning value to our shareholders.”

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

