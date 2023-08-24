|
24.08.2023 16:15:00
Nordson Corporation Completes Acquisition of ARAG, Entering the Attractive Precision Agriculture Market
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has completed the acquisition of the ARAG Group and its subsidiaries ("ARAG”). ARAG is a global market and innovation leader in the development, production and supply of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying. The completion of the transaction follows the Company’s June 26, 2023, announcement that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business. This acquisition will expand Nordson’s core dispense capabilities into the precision agriculture end market.
Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823533337/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordson Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Nordson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Nordson-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.23
|Ausblick: Nordson veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Nordson-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Nordson-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Nordson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Nordson eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Nordson legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Nordson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Nordson abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Nordson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Nordson-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Nordson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Nordson-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nordson Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordson Corp.
|220,00
|0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.