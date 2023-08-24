24.08.2023 16:15:00

Nordson Corporation Completes Acquisition of ARAG, Entering the Attractive Precision Agriculture Market

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has completed the acquisition of the ARAG Group and its subsidiaries ("ARAG”). ARAG is a global market and innovation leader in the development, production and supply of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying. The completion of the transaction follows the Company’s June 26, 2023, announcement that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business. This acquisition will expand Nordson’s core dispense capabilities into the precision agriculture end market.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

