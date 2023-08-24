Nordson Corporation Completes Acquisition of ARAG, Entering the Attractive Precision Agriculture Market

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has completed the acquisition of the ARAG Group and its subsidiaries ("ARAG”). ARAG is a global market and innovation leader in the development, production and supply of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying. The completion of the transaction follows the Company’s June 26, 2023, announcement that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business. This acquisition will expand Nordson’s core dispense capabilities into the precision agriculture end market.

