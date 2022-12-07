07.12.2022 14:00:00

Nordson Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2023 first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.65 per common share, payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2022.

This amount equals the $0.65 per common share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordson Corp.

