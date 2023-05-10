Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.65 per common share, payable on June 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2023.

This amount equals the $0.65 per common share dividend paid in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

