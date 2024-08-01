|
01.08.2024 08:00:23
Notice of 2024 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
1 August 2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Notice of 2024 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the half year ended 30 June 2024 on Thursday 29 August 2024.
GKP’s management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (BST) via live audio webcast:
https://brrmedia.news/GKP_HY_24
In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (BST).
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (BST) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor
Recordings of both presentations will be made available on GKP’s website.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
