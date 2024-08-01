+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 08:00:23

Notice of 2024 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Notice of 2024 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations

01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

1 August 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Notice of 2024 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations

 

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the half year ended 30 June 2024 on Thursday 29 August 2024.

 

GKP’s management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (BST) via live audio webcast:

 

https://brrmedia.news/GKP_HY_24    

 

In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (BST).

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (BST) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor

 

Recordings of both presentations will be made available on GKP’s website.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com 

 


ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs 1,49 -6,16% Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

