Novartis Aktie
WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098
|
24.02.2026 14:35:58
Novartis: Pluvicto Shows Effectiveness In Real-world Studies
(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said multiple US real-world studies reinforced earlier use of Pluvicto before chemotherapy in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Real-world use of Pluvicto resulted in a median progression-free survival of 13.5 months in chemo-naïve patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Also, real-world evidence showed Pluvicto achieved longer PFS when initiated after one ARPI instead of multiple ARPIs.
The company said real-world findings are consistent with PSMAfore, which supported the approval of Pluvicto for patients with PSMA-positive mCRPC who have been treated with an ARPI and are considered appropriate to delay taxane-based chemotherapy.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Novartis shares are up 1.03 percent to $166.40.
