WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098

24.02.2026 14:35:58

Novartis: Pluvicto Shows Effectiveness In Real-world Studies

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said multiple US real-world studies reinforced earlier use of Pluvicto before chemotherapy in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Real-world use of Pluvicto resulted in a median progression-free survival of 13.5 months in chemo-naïve patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Also, real-world evidence showed Pluvicto achieved longer PFS when initiated after one ARPI instead of multiple ARPIs.

The company said real-world findings are consistent with PSMAfore, which supported the approval of Pluvicto for patients with PSMA-positive mCRPC who have been treated with an ARPI and are considered appropriate to delay taxane-based chemotherapy.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Novartis shares are up 1.03 percent to $166.40.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

