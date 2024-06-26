Novo Nordisk Discontinues Ocedurenone Trial, To Record Impairment Loss

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk announced that the CLARION-CKD phase 3 trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. The company added that it will recognise an impairment loss of around DKK 5.7 billion related to the intangible asset ocedurenone in the second quarter of 2024.

Novo Nordisk acquired ocedurenone from KBP Biosciences PTE., Ltd. in 2023. The phase 3 lead indication trial CLARION-CKD, which investigated ocedurenone in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease, was conducted by KBP Biosciences.

The trial design included a prespecified interim analysis after all trial participants had completed 12 weeks of treatment. Based on the interim analysis, an independent data monitoring committee concluded that the trial met the prespecified futility criteria - meaning that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of change in systolic blood pressure from baseline to week 12. As a result, Novo Nordisk has decided to stop the CLARION-CKD trial.