Novo Nordisk Just Took a $530 Million Step Onto Moderna's Turf. Here's What It Means for Both Stocks

On Sept. 16 Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Korro Bio (NASDAQ: KRRO) announced that they'd be starting a new drug-development collaboration worth hundreds of millions of dollars, in an area that most would assume to be Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) home territory. It's natural for investors to wonder if the competitive landscape in biopharma may have changed in a big way.And it might -- but probably not in the way that some are expecting. Let's examine the rationale behind this new team-up, and clarify how it affects other players in the industry.Novo Nordisk's deal with Korro is worth a total of $530 million in research and development (R&D) funding, milestone payments, royalties, and up-front payments to get the ball rolling. That makes the agreement a meaty but fairly routine one for the big pharma business, and a huge (potentially) once-in-a-lifetime catch for the small biotech.