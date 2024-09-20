Novo Nordisk Slips On Phase 2a Clinical Trial Result With Monlunabant

(RTTNews) - Friday, shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) are sliding following the announcement of safety results of phase 2a clinical trial of Monlunabant compared to placebo in patients with obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Monlunabant, formerly INV-202, is a small molecule oral cannabinoid receptor 1 or CB1 inverse agonist.

The trial investigated efficacy and safety, and post 16 weeks, people treated with a once-daily 10 mg dose of Monlunabant recorded a weight loss of 7.1 kg compared to a reduction of 0.7 kg with placebo, the company noted.

Mild to moderate neuropsychiatric side effects, such as anxiety, irritability, and sleep disturbances, were more frequent and dose dependent with Monlunabant compared to placebo.

"The phase 2a results indicate the weight-lowering potential of monlunabant and that further work is needed to determine the optimal dosing to balance safety and efficacy," Martin Holst Lange, the company's executive vice president and head of Development noted.

Currently, Novo Nordisk's stock is falling 6.14 percent, to $126.58 over the previous close of $134.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.