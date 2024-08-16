|
16.08.2024 21:31:18
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, and Sea Ltd Led the Market Higher This Week
After a few weeks of turbulence, the stock market shifted back to the early-2024 narrative of buying all things artificial intelligence (AI) this week. Not only were we past the earnings season question about future demand for AI, but investors are now speculating about what Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings will look like.For this week, shares of Nvidia jumped 18.8%, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was up 22.1%, and Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 23.3%, as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, and the AI market as a whole have taken a bit of a break the last few weeks as investors ponder whether demand for the industry's products can continue growing at the current pace.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
