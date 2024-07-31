|
31.07.2024 12:00:00
Nvidia Stock Just Dropped More Than 18% In 15 Days. Should Investors Be Worried?
It's been quite the ride for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors over the past few years. If you were lucky enough to buy in 2022 before the stock went on a tear, you could be up nearly 800% -- not a bad return. The semiconductor designer almost singlehandedly supplies the artificial intelligence (AI) industry with its enormously powerful "superchips" and is rewarded handsomely for it.As Nvidia posted earnings that beat already sky-high expectations quarter after quarter, investors quickly jumped on board and many watched as their portfolios swelled. You could be forgiven for thinking that up was the only direction its share price could move, but over the last month, it's retreated. It's down more than 18% since July 10.So what gives? Should investors be worried? In short, probably not. Stocks naturally retreat after big gains. It's to be expected; in fact, it's healthy. Yes, 18% is a lot, many stocks move less over the course of a year, but we've got to keep perspective here. Remember, Nvidia is up over 115% already this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|-6,67%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|109,72
|1,59%