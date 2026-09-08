Nvidia vs. Broadcom: Comparing Recent Quarterly Revenue Trajectories

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) primarily generates revenue by designing advanced graphics processors, accelerating computational networking solutions, and providing extensive software ecosystems for personal computing, enterprise workstations, automated automotive systems, and massive data centers globally.

While entering a definitive agreement to acquire Hugging Face, advancing new supercomputing architectures, and dealing with fresh regulatory inquiries regarding its business practices, it reported an operating margin of 66% for the quarter ended July 26, 2026.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) primarily generates revenue by developing an extensive array of digital and analog semiconductor components, while also supplying critical infrastructure software architectures to telecommunications, data center, and corporate networking clients worldwide.

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