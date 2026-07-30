Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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31.07.2026 00:05:00
Oklo vs. NuScale: Which One Actually Has Paying Customers Lined Up?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) remain two of the most popular nuclear energy stocks. However, there's a good reason why excitement about both companies has waned in the past year. Neither company has made much progress exiting the pre-revenue stage.Oklo continues to announce major progress with its various projects. For instance, over the past month, the company has entered the testing stage for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas. Last month, the company announced progress on its Aurora project in southern Illinois by signing a nuclear fuel supply deal.Still, commercialization remains years away. Analyst estimates call for revenue of just $1.1 million this year and $5.7 million in 2027. Compare that to Oklo's nearly $7 billion market cap, which seemingly bakes in future potential as a near certainty.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)