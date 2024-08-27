|
27.08.2024 03:30:18
Ongoing pressure on the traditional media business requires fundamental transformation Tamedia prepares for the future
|
TX Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Strategic Company Decision
The half-year results for TX Group reflect the current opportunities and challenges: The digital platforms JobCloud (50%) and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group (30.73%) are operating successfully. Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia have been confronted with constant changes in the media and advertising sector for many years. These require a fundamental reorganisation and a reduction in complexity.
Thanks to inorganic growth at Goldbach Neo in the area of out-of-home advertising, total revenues remained stable (Clear Channel Switzerland, acquired in 2023, was only consolidated for three out of six months in the previous year). In organic terms, Group revenues fell by 6.3% compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Both advertising revenues at Tamedia and 20 Minuten and the printing business declined. Lower costs for materials (especially paper) and services as well as lower organic personnel costs compensated for the decline in revenues.
Swiss Marketplace Group SMG continued to perform exceptionally well and delivered strong growth across all areas of the business. Both the range of services offered and the market position were strengthened. JobCloud was confronted with a declining job market: Revenue and the operating result declined, while the margin remained at an attractive level.
1 As a percentage of revenue; 2 Values as of 31.12.2023; 3 Equity to total assets; 4 No indication is given for changes in comparative variables with different signs (n.a.). The change in relative values (e.g. margins) is given in percentage points (p)
Alternative Performance Indicators: TX Group uses the following alternative performance indicators: Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Operating income before effects of business combinations (EBIT b. PPA), Cash flow after investing activities in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (FCF b. M&A), Normalised consolidated income statement (key figures of the normalised consolidated income statement are referred to as adjusted, for example EBIT adj.)
Contact
About TX Group
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TX Group
|Werdstrasse 21
|8021 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.tx.group
|ISIN:
|CH0011178255
|Valor:
|1117825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1975319
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1975319 27-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TX Groupmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TX Groupmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TX Group
|94,70
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Dow Jones geht nach Rekordhoch stabil in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins - der Dow Jones erreichte jedoch kurzzeitig eine neue Bestmarke. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.