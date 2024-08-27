27.08.2024 03:30:18

Ongoing pressure on the traditional media business requires fundamental transformation Tamedia prepares for the future

TX Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Strategic Company Decision
Ongoing pressure on the traditional media business requires fundamental transformation Tamedia prepares for the future

27-Aug-2024 / 03:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The half-year results for TX Group reflect the current opportunities and challenges: The digital platforms JobCloud (50%) and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group (30.73%) are operating successfully. Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia have been confronted with constant changes in the media and advertising sector for many years. These require a fundamental reorganisation and a reduction in complexity.

Thanks to inorganic growth at Goldbach Neo in the area of out-of-home advertising, total revenues remained stable (Clear Channel Switzerland, acquired in 2023, was only consolidated for three out of six months in the previous year). In organic terms, Group revenues fell by 6.3% compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Both advertising revenues at Tamedia and 20 Minuten and the printing business declined. Lower costs for materials (especially paper) and services as well as lower organic personnel costs compensated for the decline in revenues.

Swiss Marketplace Group SMG continued to perform exceptionally well and delivered strong growth across all areas of the business. Both the range of services offered and the market position were strengthened. JobCloud was confronted with a declining job market: Revenue and the operating result declined, while the margin remained at an attractive level. 

 

Key Figures

30.06.2024 

in CHF mn 

30.06.2023 

in CHF mn

Change4

in per cent

  

TX Group

        

Revenues

461.0

460.5

0.1%

  

Operating income / (loss) before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

95.8

86.7

10.6%

  

    Margin in %1 

20.8

18.8

2.0p

  

Operating income / (loss) (EBIT)

23.5

21.4

9.7%

  

    Margin in %1

5.1

4.7

0.4%p

  

Operating income (EBIT adj.)

56.5

54.3

4.1%

  

    Margin in %1

12.3

11.8

0.5%p

  

Net income / (loss) (EAT) 

24.5

13.7

79.4%

  

  Margin in %1

5.3

3.0

2.4%p

  

Net income / (loss) (EAT adj.)

48.4

46.4

4.4%

  

  Margin in %1

10.5

10.1

0.4%p

  

Cash flow from / (used in) operating activities

98.6

111.7

-11.7%

  

Cash flow after investing activities in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (FCF b. M&A)

82.4

91.1

-9.5%

  

Cash flow after investing activities (FCF) 

88.6

74.5

18.8%

  

Total assets 2 

3260.1

3429.1

-4.9%

  

Equity ratio (in %)2,3

75.9

75.1

0.7%p

  
         

TX Markets

        

Revenues

63.0

70.4

-10.5%

  

EBIT adj.

49.4

55.5

-11.0%

  

    Margin in %1

78.5

78.9

-0.5%p

  
         

Goldbach

        

Revenues

134.0

109.7

22.2%

  

EBIT adj.

7.2

-0.6

n.a.

  

  Margin in %1

5.3

-0.5

5.9%p

  
         

20 Minuten

        

Revenues

49.2

52.0

-5.3%

  

EBIT adj.

2.5

2.2

15.2%

  

  Margin in %1

5.1

4.2

0.9%p

  
         

Tamedia

        

Revenues

203.3

222.7

-8.7%

  

EBIT adj.

5.4

6.1

-11.7%

  

  Margin in %1

2.6

2.7

-0.1%p

  
         

Group & Ventures

        

Revenues

79.4

79.4

0.0%

  

Margin adj.

-7.7

-9.5

-19.4%

  

  Marge in %1

-9.7

-12.0

2.3%p

  

 

  

1 As a percentage of revenue; 2 Values as of 31.12.2023;  3 Equity to total assets; 4 No indication is given for changes in comparative variables with different signs (n.a.). The change in relative values (e.g. margins) is given in percentage points (p)

Alternative Performance Indicators: TX Group uses the following alternative performance indicators: Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Operating income before effects of business combinations (EBIT b. PPA), Cash flow after investing activities in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (FCF b. M&A), Normalised consolidated income statement (key figures of the normalised consolidated income statement are referred to as adjusted, for example EBIT adj.)

Contact
Ursula Nötzli, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Member of the Executive Board
+41 79 462 52 45, ursula.noetzli@tx.group

About TX Group
The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, TX Group has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000. 
www.tx.group


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: TX Group
Werdstrasse 21
8021 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.tx.group
ISIN: CH0011178255
Valor: 1117825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1975319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1975319  27-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975319&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TX Groupmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TX Groupmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TX Group 94,70 0,53% TX Group

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Dow Jones geht nach Rekordhoch stabil in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins - der Dow Jones erreichte jedoch kurzzeitig eine neue Bestmarke. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen