Online Auction, Cyber Risk and Data Workflow Platforms Win ISG Startup Challenges

Innovative technology start-ups offering environmentally friendly equipment solutions and new approaches to cyber training and data workflows won ISG Startup Challenges at recent industry events hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

CyberconIQ, a cyber risk management platform that customizes cyber awareness education to individual personality and risk styles, was selected the winner of the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG SICE Summit, June 15 in Washington, D.C. The company bested DigitalEx, an AI-drive provider of cloud cost management solutions, and Datalogz, a data collaboration tool for data science and analytics teams.

"Participants in the ISG Startup Challenge were impressed by the unique approach cyberconIQ takes to incorporating human psychology into cybersecurity,” said Doug Glair, director, ISG Cybersecurity. "This SaaS-based solution identifies employees’ individual risk styles so clients can actively monitor, measure, model and manage people-related cyber risk.”

ISG last year formed a partnership with cyberconIQ to help ISG clients address the human dimensions of cybersecurity.

At the May 22 ISG TechXchange: Smart Manufacturing event in Chicago, audience members selected Aucto, a SaaS-enabled online auction marketplace, as the winner of the ISG Startup Challenge. The Aucto solution allows businesses to buy and sell under-utilized and surplus industrial equipment and machinery. Aucto pitched against Edge2Web, which provides tools and smart factory applications to improve operational performance and scale, and Metafyre, a plug-and-play model that leverages a distributed approach to build and manage multiple applications on a single platform.

"Enterprises struggle to deal with surplus equipment in an economy where they also want to be environmentally friendly,” said John Lytle, director, ISG Industrial Manufacturing and chair of the ISG TechXchange: Smart Manufacturing event. "Aucto presented a transformational strategy to eliminate manual processes and excess waste from supply chains. Their work has transformed the way businesses manage their industrial assets so they can achieve their environmental and green objectives.”

Dataworkz, a conversational data transformation platform that harnesses large language models to analyze customer data and allows users to automate their workflows by describing them in plain English, won the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Xperience Summit in San Francisco on May 15, competing against Datalogz and Pypestream, an AI-powered, hyper-personalized, self-service customer service platform.

"Overcoming the challenge of accessing and leveraging intelligent customer data is the key to truly enhancing customer experience,” said Sush Apshankar, practice lead, ISG Data Analytics and AI/ML and co-host of the ISG Xperience Summit. "Our audience was intrigued by the ability of the Dataworkz platform to accelerate time to insights from a fragmented enterprise data ecosystem without creating yet another data silo.”

ISG Startup Challenges feature the entrepreneurs behind innovative solutions who deliver pitches on how their technology will add the most value to business. Event judges question the presenters, and audience members vote for the technology they are more likely to implement within their own organizations.

For more information about the ISG Startup Challenge, visit the ISG Events website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725520534/en/