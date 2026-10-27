Op-Ed: How foreign miners can unlock ASX listings

Australia is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for foreign mining companies seeking fresh capital, but choosing the right listing pathway can determine whether the move delivers lasting value or simply adds costs.

Over the past decade, more overseas resource companies have sought access to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), either through standalone listings or alongside their home exchanges. The attraction lies in Australia’s established mining investment community and its familiarity with the risks and opportunities of the resources sector.

Foreign issuers have two options: an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing, designed for larger companies already trading on recognized overseas exchanges, or a standard listing that accommodates smaller businesses but imposes more extensive regulatory obligations.

The distinction matters. While both routes provide access to Australian investors, their eligibility requirements, compliance costs and implications for raising capital differ considerably. Companies must weigh those obligations against the potential benefits of establishing a secondary market for their securities.

Foreign exempt pathway

An ASX Foreign Exempt Listing offers established overseas companies a less burdensome route to Australia’s equity market because most ASX Listing Rules do not apply.

However, the financial thresholds are substantial. To qualify, a company must be listed on an acceptable overseas exchange and satisfy one of two tests: operating profit from ordinary activities of at least A$200 million in each of its previous three full financial years, or net tangible assets or home-exchange market capitalization of at least A$2 billion.

Canadian miner Capstone Copper followed this pathway in 2024, without undertaking a significant Australian capital raising.

Instead, the company established trading liquidity through a subsequent block trade involving CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), which represent underlying Capstone shares. This helped create a functioning secondary market for its securities on ASX.

The exchange has since advocated lowering the foreign exempt listing threshold for market capitalization or net tangible assets to A$500 million.

Such a change could open the market to smaller but established international miners that might otherwise find a standard listing too onerous.

ASX has formally requested the change from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), although regulatory approval remains uncertain.

For companies unable to meet the existing thresholds, a standard ASX listing offers a more accessible alternative.

Under this pathway, foreign issuers can pursue an Australian initial public offering (IPO) or establish a secondary listing, with or without raising additional capital.

Standard admission requirements include at least 300 non-affiliated shareholders holding parcels worth A$2,000 or more, a minimum 20% free float and audited financial accounts covering the previous three full financial years.

Applicants must also satisfy either a profits test or an assets test.

The profits test requires aggregate earnings from continuing operations of at least A$1 million over the previous three full financial years, including consolidated profit of at least A$500,000 during the 12 months preceding the application.

Alternatively, companies can qualify with net tangible assets of at least A$4 million or a market capitalization of A$15 million upon listing.

Established businesses pursuing secondary listings may qualify through the profits test, while companies undertaking IPOs without a sufficient earnings history generally rely on the assets test.

That distinction carries consequences for shareholders.

Under the assets test, securities held by related parties and certain early investors, along with securities issued for classified assets such as mining tenements acquired before listing, may be subject to mandatory escrow restrictions.

These restrictions prevent securities from being sold, whether on or off market, for specified periods following admission. Companies qualifying under the profits test generally avoid mandatory escrow.

Standard listings also impose greater ongoing compliance responsibilities.

Foreign issuers must navigate ASX’s continuous disclosure requirements, restrictions on related-party transactions and remuneration, and the rolling 12-month limit on issuing equity securities equivalent to 15% of existing capital, subject to exceptions.

Dual-listed companies face the additional complexity of complying with Australian requirements alongside their home jurisdiction’s corporate laws and exchange rules.

Liquidity and strategy

Companies initially admitted through a standard listing can subsequently transition to foreign exempt status once they meet the higher eligibility thresholds.

Canadian miner Orezone Gold (TSX: ORE) illustrates how that opportunity can emerge as a company grows.

Orezone joined ASX in August 2025 through a standard listing, when its market capitalization was below the foreign exempt threshold. By October 2026, its valuation had risen sufficiently for the company to announce plans to change its admission status.

The timing is significant.

From Oct. 21, 2026, amendments to ASX Listing Rules require companies to obtain shareholder approval before transitioning from standard to foreign exempt status.

The change introduces an additional governance consideration for foreign issuers contemplating a future shift to a less restrictive listing framework.

Yet satisfying admission requirements is only part of the equation.

A successful Australian listing requires a compelling commercial rationale and a deliberate strategy to establish sufficient trading liquidity.

For some miners, that rationale may be an existing operational presence in Australia. For others, Australian investors may have a stronger understanding of, or greater appetite for, particular commodities than investors in their home markets.

Either way, companies need a meaningful connection to the Australian investment community and a plan to ensure enough securities are available for trading.

Without those foundations, an ASX listing risks becoming an expensive exercise in corporate prestige rather than a practical capital markets strategy.

The decision should ultimately rest not on whether a foreign miner can list in Australia, but whether doing so will broaden its investor base, support liquidity and deliver benefits that justify the additional regulatory burden.

For international resource companies considering their next move, that commercial assessment should come before choosing either listing pathway.

* Robert Speed is an Australian corporate lawyer and head of the Corporate practice at McCabes Lawyers. He specializes in equity capital markets, public and private mergers and acquisitions, financial services, securities regulation and corporate governance.

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