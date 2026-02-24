ORIC Pharma's Q4 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC), a clinical-stage oncology company, on Monday reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.

Net loss for the fourth quarter shrank to $30.51 million or $0.30 loss per share from $36.31 million or $0.51 loss per share in the prior year.

Comprehensive loss reduced to $30.33 million from $36.65 million in the prior year.

Loss from operation decreased to $34.55 million from $39.57 million in the year-ago period, which reflected lower research and development expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased to $25.86 million from $31.97 million in the prior year.

For the full year, the net loss widened to $129.47 million from a $127.85 million loss in the prior year. Nevertheless, on a per-share basis, net loss shrank to $1.47 from $1.83.

Comprehensive loss for the full year widened to $129.06 million from $127.73 million in the prior year.

Loss from operation for the full year increased to $143.00 million from $142.89 million in the year-ago period.

ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include rinzimetostat (ORIC-944), being developed for prostate cancer, and enozertinib, developed for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The firm expects to report clinical data readouts for rinzimetostat and enozertinib in 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, ORIC Pharma's cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $392.3 million.

"2025 was a transformational year for ORIC, highlighted by clinical data that further demonstrated the potential best-in-class profiles of rinzimetostat in prostate cancer and enozertinib in lung cancer," said Jacob M. Chacko, president and chief executive officer.

ORIC has traded between $3.89 and $14.93 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $11.71, up 5.40%.

In the after-hours market,ORIC is up 1.45%, at $11.88.