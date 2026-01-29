Oshkosh Truck Aktie
Oshkosh Issues 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) announced 2026 earnings per share estimate of approximately $10.90 and its adjusted earnings per share estimate of approximately $11.50 on projected net sales of approximately $11.0 billion.
The company reported fourth quarter net income of $133.8 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $153.1 million, or $2.33 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $144.3 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to $169.3 million, or $2.58 per share. Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter increased 3.5 percent, to $2.69 billion primarily due to improved pricing in the Vocational segment and higher sales volume in the Access segment.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Oshkosh shares are down 3.8 percent to $140.51.
