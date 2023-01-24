|
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2023, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.
A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q4.
