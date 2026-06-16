Parsons Wins Oversight Contracts Blatnik Bridge Replacement Project

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Tuesday announced it has been selected by the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation for design oversight and construction oversight contracts related to the John Blatnik Bridge replacement project.

The project is estimated to cost between $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion.

The construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2026 under a design-build delivery model, with traffic on the new bridge scheduled to open in 2031.

The company previously provided preliminary engineering design services for the bridge replacement and will continue supporting the project through design and construction oversight.

The John Blatnik Bridge connects Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, carrying Interstate 535 traffic over the Port of Duluth-Superior.

The bridge handles an average daily traffic of about 33,900 vehicles and serves as a key freight corridor linking the eastern United States and Canada.

The replacement bridge will be built along the existing alignment and include a direct connection to U.S. Route 53 in Superior, Wisconsin, aimed at improving traffic flow.

In the pre-market trading, Parsons is 0.90% higher at $56 on the New York Stock Exchange.