Partners Group Earnings Decline In H1

(RTTNews) - Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN.SW, PEY.L), on Tuesday, reported a decline in net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company decreased to 502.1 million Swiss francs from 578.2 million Swiss francs in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 19.48 Swiss francs versus 22.13 Swiss francs last year.

EBITDA fell to 706 million Swiss francs from 774 million Swiss francs in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit slid to 622.2 million Swiss francs from 725 million Swiss francs in the previous year.

Revenue declined to 1.12 billion Swiss francs from 1.21 billion Swiss francs

Looking ahead, the company's performance income is projected to account for 20% to 25% of full-year revenue, depending on the timing of active exits, compared with the company's mid- to long-term target of 25% to 40%.

The company remains focused on expanding investment strategies and client relationships and strengthening its leadership pipeline.

On Monday, Partners Group closed trading 2.22% lesser at CHF 732.80 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.