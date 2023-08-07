|
07.08.2023 18:20:12
PayPal Launches Stablecoin PYUSD
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced on Monday the launch of a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD).
The digital coin, issued by Paxos Trust Company is 100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and other cash equivalents. Its USD is redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars and can be bought or sold through PayPal at a rate of $1.00 per PYUSD.
The company's PYUSD can be purchased or sold through its app or website. This currency can also be exchanged for other supported cryptocurrencies and can be transferred between PayPal and compatible external wallets.
"The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal.
The company stated that PYUSD which is an ERC-20 token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, can be used by a broad community of external developers, wallet providers, and web3 applications and can be easily integrated by exchanges.
Its primary purpose is to reduce friction for in-experience payments in virtual environments and facilitate rapid value transfers for various purposes such as supporting friends and family, sending remittances, or conducting international payments. It also allows direct flows to developers and creators and encourages the continued expansion into digital assets by the largest brands in the world.
