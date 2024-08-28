|
28.08.2024 14:00:00
Peloton Gets a Google-Size Boost
Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) position as the leader in fitness classes has been established, and now it's expanding distribution of those classes to more platforms. We recently learned that Google will include some Peloton classes with its Fitbit subscriptions. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why this momentum is important to Peloton.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 22, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
