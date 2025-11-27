Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
27.11.2025 16:15:02
Penn Capital Unwinds $17.1 Million BGC Stake as Broker Posts 31% Revenue Surge
On Monday, Philadelphia-based Penn Capital Management Company disclosed a sale of 1,615,590 shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC), reducing its position by an estimated $17.1 million.Penn Capital Management Company, LLC trimmed its position in BGC Group by 1,615,590 shares in the third quarter, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Monday. The estimated value of the reduction, based on quarterly average pricing, was approximately $17.1 million. Following the trade, the fund reported holding 622,783 shares of BGC worth $5.9 million at quarter-end.The sale reduced the position to 0.5% of the fund’s reportable assets, from a prior level of 2% of AUM in the previous quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!