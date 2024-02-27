Perion Network Announces Conference Participation in March 2024

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, announces today that it will participate in the following conferences:

Raymond James 45 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5 in Orlando, FL

on March 5 in Orlando, FL 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 18 in Laguna Niguel, CA

During these conferences, management will host one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at the corresponding banks.

The company will also participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James conference on March 5 at 8:05am Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on the company’s website and can be accessed by the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/peri/1607040

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global multi-channel advertising technology company that delivers synergistic solutions across all major channels of digital advertising – including search advertising, social media, display, video and CTV advertising. These channels converge at Perion’s intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the company’s demand and supply assets, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.

