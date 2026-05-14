Phancy Group Ranked Number One in China’s Machine Learning Platform Market for the 8th Consecutive Year



EQS Newswire / 14/05/2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 – IDC today released its China AI Software Market Semi-Annual Tracker, 2025H2 report. According to the report, Phancy Group (Stock Code: 6682.HK) achieved a 30.4% market share, securing the No.1 position in China's private deployment machine learning platform market for the eighth consecutive year, further strengthening its industry leadership.



Dr. Dai Wenyuan, Founder of Phancy Group, said: "Being ranked No.1 for eight consecutive years in IDC's China private deployment machine learning platform market is a powerful recognition from our customers and the market of our technological strength, product maturity, and proven large-scale implementation capabilities. This milestone reflects eight years of persistent innovation and dedication. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our domestic computing ecosystem, while delivering standardized, full-stack AI products and solutions to help more enterprises achieve truly scalable AI adoption."



Since launching the Sage AIOS platform in 2016, Phancy has leveraged core technologies such as AutoML to significantly lower the barrier to AI development. This has enabled enterprises across finance, retail, manufacturing, and other industries to rapidly build high-performance, high-efficiency AI models, markedly improving business outcomes and laying a solid foundation for long-term market leadership. Recently, the company introduced PhanthyModel, an AI-powered intelligent modeling tool that elevates machine learning model development to a new level. Users simply describe the problem in natural language, and PhanthyModel automatically handles data analysis, model construction, and result iteration. Early tests show it reduces what previously took 5 to 6 hours of manual work to approximately 10 minutes, while continuously learning from expert feedback to achieve self-evolution.



In the era of generative AI, Phancy continues to expand its technological edge. Through its standardized AI development platform, the company has built an end-to-end closed loop from model development to deployment and operations, greatly improving enterprises' large-scale AI implementation efficiency. In December 2024, Phancy completed a strategic upgrade and outlined its technology roadmap of "AI Agent + World Models", offering more scenario-adapted and decision-intelligent solutions for industry transformation.



On the ecosystem front, Phancy continues to bridge domestic computing power, large models, and enterprise scenarios. Its ModelHub XC has completed compatibility certification for over 70,000 models, effectively solving compatibility issues between models and domestic chips. It now supports mainstream domestic computing platforms including Huawei Ascend, Cambricon, TianShu, Kunlun Core, Moore Threads, Hygon, Biren, Enflame, and others, further advancing China's indigenous AI ecosystem.



IDC forecasts that China's AI software private deployment market will maintain strong growth in 2026, with the mid-market segment becoming a key growth driver. Competition is shifting toward the ability to convert industry Know-how into scalable product capabilities. Leveraging its long-term technological depth, industry expertise, and ecosystem advantages, Phancy is well positioned to continue leading China's private deployment machine learning platform market.



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About Phancy Group

Phancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."



Guided by the mission of "AI for Everyone" and positioned as the "Navigator of AI," Phancy Group is committed to becoming a global leader in general-purpose artificial intelligence.





News Source: Phancy Group