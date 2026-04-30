Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A3D12N / ISIN: CNE100005KD7
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30.04.2026 02:15:12
Phancy Group Scales up Computing Resources to Strengthen API Business Momentum
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK) announced today that it proposes to purchase GPU servers and related accessories at a total consideration of RMB 400 million. The servers are applicable for model inference and training, and will be deployed in the Group's API business to meet the rapidly growing market demand for API calls.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Phancy Group
30/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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