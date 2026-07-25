Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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25.07.2026 15:57:00
Philadelphia Voters Approve City-Run Retirement Savings Program: How It Would Work
On May 19, 2026, more than three-quarters (78.4%) of Philadelphia voters backed a ballot question establishing the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board. The job of this new board is to implement the PhillySaves program, benefiting workers at employers that do not already offer a pension, 401(k), or similar savings plan. Voter approval clears the way for the nation's first municipal-level automatic IRA program. The city and program advocates estimate that it could help over 200,000 Philadelphia residents who currently lack access to another company-sponsored retirement plan. Once rules, vendors, and systems are in place, PhillySaves is slated to begin operating by July 1, 2027. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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